I just renewed my subscription to the Globe for another year. Once again I am shocked at the price for what we get. But I need my daily fix of the cryptoquote -- the only puzzle I like.
You'd think the Globe could work it out to get one on Sunday and one (not 2) on Tuesday. And then the same week I get this annoying Brain Busters, which has no cryptoquotes. And I find out that it cost me $5 -- of which I have no choice.
Doesn't seem fair to me. Does anyone else like it?
Joyce Pinke, Mason City
