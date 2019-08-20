{{featured_button_text}}

I just renewed my subscription to the Globe for another year. Once again I am shocked at the price for what we get. But I need my daily fix of the cryptoquote -- the only puzzle I like.

You'd think the Globe could work it out to get one on Sunday and one (not 2) on Tuesday. And then the same week I get this annoying Brain Busters, which has no cryptoquotes. And I find out that it cost me $5 -- of which I have no choice. 

Doesn't seem fair to me. Does anyone else like it?

Joyce Pinke, Mason City

