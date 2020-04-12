My story: Self-care is key when a pandemic throws you a curveball

So what do you do when the world is in crisis, people are losing their jobs, you don't know what’s about to happen, and you have mental health disorders which prevent you from remaining calm? It’s a very foggy road to navigate.

Finding ways to comfort yourself is pretty much trial and error. The yellow fish and pink hippo stress toys next to my computer get plenty of use, and my desk neighbor Shane often gives me his, which we've affectionately dubbed "Squishy," to hang on to when I'm having a bad day.

But I have found a few exercises that help take the edge off.

Grounding, for starters. I place my hand on a desk or wall and focus on the surface I’m touching. Panic makes me feel unsteady, so physically pressing against something sturdy helps to counter that. Spending a few minutes stretching and loosening my muscles is helpful as well. I take a few breaks throughout the day — even when I'm feeling okay — just to allow myself a few minutes to reset. Self-care is essential.

Making abstract lists is a good distraction which helps to break me out of a bad spot. I’ve even mentally gone through my closet and written down every cardigan sweater I owned. Basically, I just want to do anything that redirects my brain’s focus long enough to allow my body to calm down.