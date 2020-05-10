Murphy: Bad information more dangerous than ever

In short, the video is overflowing with claims that are at best misleading and at worst outright lies.

That such a video exists is frightening enough. That it gained so much traction in such a short time is scarier. Multiple social media platforms, including YouTube, worked to remove the video from its networks for violating company policies.

Conspiracy theories can be fun to entertain. But they can also be dangerous. Just ask the family of Seth Rich.

When the conspiracy theories contain misinformation about a virus that has killed more than 76,000 Americans amid a global pandemic, that’s not just irresponsible. It is dangerous.

This message should be evergreen, but it’s even more important now: We need to be getting our information from reliable sources. This is literal life-and-death stuff. We should be listening to the experts, especially in the public health and medical fields.

And by experts, I mean the ones working in an official capacity and whose goals are to better understand this virus and how to handle it with the public’s health foremost of mind. Not the outliers, like the wannabe YouTube stars with a checkered past.