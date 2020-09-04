 Skip to main content
Move forward with Randy Feenstra: Letter
Fourth District Republicans, it’s time to come together. The primaries have concluded, and we now have a new nominee. With this nominee, we gain an excellent opportunity to take a step forward as a party, district, and state.

We’re on the same team. Not only are we all proud Iowans and patriotic Americans, but close-knit neighbors, friends, and family that make up the entire Fourth District. Having grown up in Mason City, I’m familiar with the grit and resolve ingrained in our culture. When given the reins to our lives, we thrive.

Lower taxes, sensible spending, and committed support of our farmers and small businesses are all ideal principles for governing the resilient, free people of Iowa and the United States.

Sen. Feenstra is someone we can count on to uphold fundamentals like these, and he will have my support on Nov. 3. I hope he has yours as well.

Quinn Slaven, formerly of Mason City

