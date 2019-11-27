With the end of the impeachment inquiry, comes the task of analyzing the outcome. The problem we have is that we are no longer a United States of America but rather two separate United fronts of political choice.
With the results, the Democrats will announce victory as the Republicans will view the same evidence as a victory for their party. The truth is the only ones to lose are the Americans who hold on to a hope that we can unite for the good of our country and not for the good of our party. Whether one or the other eventually is able to claim victory, let's examine the aftermath of what we witnessed.
As a retired para in the school system, I must say that most of the rhetoric and choice of words as well as the manner that it was expressed would have landed our elementary students in the principal's office. To call people "scum," to publicly ridicule and demean others and to question their allegiance to the USA because they are questioning the manner that things were carried out would require students to sit in the principal's office to work things out.
Democrats, you also have no reason to be proud as you make statements that Trump is the most crooked president of all time. That is an opinion and can not be validated by facts.
Is there hope for reconciliation in our political differences? Sen. John McCain, although not the candidate that I voted for, did not resort to belittling and name calling when he had differences.
Is there a chance that we can embrace that attitude as we attempt to heal our differences? Do you really want to "Make America Great Again?" Then let's return to common decency when addressing our fellow party members.
Mark Doebel, Clear Lake
