July was the hottest month on record and was the latest example of an upward trend in severity and frequency of summer heat waves.
Delayed spring planting because of wet ground, and the spring Missouri and Mississippi River floods, were part of a pattern of ever heavier spring rains.
Severe Atlantic hurricanes have roughly doubled in frequency in the last 20 years.
All are due to climate change from rising greenhouse gases.
We can lower greenhouse gases. If we do not, we will see steadily worsening consequences and our children will face a bleak future.
There are things we can do as individuals but we also need larger scale efforts.
You have free articles remaining.
A number of communities in Iowa and elsewhere are taking action. Ask your local officials what they are doing.
Several other states are acting. Ask your legislators and governor why Iowa is not among them.
Most importantly, we need national and international action. Ask your senators and representatives why The United States joins Russia as the only countries not in the Paris Climate Accord. Ask them to consider cosponsoring the carbon tax and rebate proposal, a market-based solution to rising atmospheric carbon dioxide. This proposal has been introduced in both the House and the Senate by bipartisan cosponsors.
Please act. Now.
Bruce Trimble, member, Citizens Climate Advocates of North Central Iowa
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.