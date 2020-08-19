More derecho coverage needed: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why has there been so little media coverage by local newspapers and TV, in regards to the devastating derecho storm that ravaged the middle of IA from west to east on Monday August 10?

A couple of articles in the Globe, nothing front page as it should have been. KIMT TV coverage was pathetic, just a small mention of the storm on the 10 PM news on Monday, and no on site coverage to show anything since then besides flattened corn fields.

Many of us, in this news-underserved north central part of IA, have relatives and friends in the affected areas who are suffering and in need of assistance to deal with this latest disaster.

How have we become so detached from the rest of our IA neighbors? Are we relying too much on Social Media to spread the news? There is a segment of our population who are still dependent on, and rely on, coverage by our local news media. We need to, and deserve to, be better served!

Michele Larsen, Mason City

