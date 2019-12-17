{{featured_button_text}}

Last month we honored our veterans. However there is an ongoing war here at home: ending the high veteran suicide rate. Today 17 veterans committed suicide. At this rate, the total for 2019 will exceed 6,000. That's nearly as many who died in Iraq and Afghanistan combined to date!

Nationally, firearms are the most common choice of suicide among male veterans. 70% choose firearms as opposed to less than 50% among non-vets. They are only the 2nd most common choice among women, veterans & non-veteran alike (poisoning being 1st and suffocation a close 3rd).

 Iowa veterans who committed suicide in 2017, similarly to national statistics, chose firearms nearly 70% of the time. Currently, elected officials rely on limited data. Better data would help them find effective solutions to end this epidemic.

 Congress is considering allocating up to $125 million towards long-term, evidence-based research into veteran suicides by firearms and the root causes. The House of Representatives has approved $50 million for research but the Senate has not yet passed its $75 million funding bill.

Thankfully, Iowans have Congress members who support legislation and initiatives that help our veterans. Sen. Grassley has consistently sought aid for veterans. Senator Ernst, who spent 23 years in the U.S. Army and served in the Iraq War, knows personally the internal battles fellow veterans are fighting. 

Veteran suicides—and particularly veteran suicides by firearm—is not a partisan issue. With end of the year funding bills being passed in the next few weeks, now is the time to help appropriate these valuable research funds so that we can create solutions.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats should seek common ground and help pass valuable research funds so that we can save veterans’ lives.

Gerald Edgar, Garner

