Mike Franken the best candidate to take on Joni Ernst: Letter

When we began looking for senate candidates to oust Joni Ernst, the front-runner was Theresa Greenfield. She garnered funds and endorsements from Iowa politicians, the DNC and DSCC.

Mike Franken was watching the race, shaking his head, “She can’t pull this off,” so he threw his hat into the ring. I like them both but cannot compare Mike and Theresa because one is an admiral and the other a Realtor with no governmental experience. Let’s compare Mike to Joni.

Joni did 23 years in the Reserves; she spent a year driving a truck in Iraq. Mike spent 40 years in the Navy, commanded an entire fleet; he fought pirates! Mike was a physicist; he does science. He’s worked for Departments of State and Defense. Mike writes policy like “what to do in case of an epidemic.”

Nobody knew who Joni was until she was brought into the fold of the Koch brothers, promising to make Washington squeal. Nobody knows who Mike is. He’s a quiet genius with integrity and a resume that spans pig slaughtering to standing up to the Joint Chiefs against the war in Iraq.