Metro mayors have blood on their hands: Lettter

I wish President Trump would just say to the mayors of Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; Chicago and New York that the death of the next child shot in their cities is on their shoulders.
Their politics is closing small businesses, ruining lives and killing our children.
Enough is enough!
James Marinos, Mason City
