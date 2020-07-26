You are the owner of this article.
Metro mayors have blood on their hands: Lettter
Metro mayors have blood on their hands: Lettter

Portland's mayor tear-gassed by US agents as protest rages

In this image made from video released by Jonathan Maus, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, center in black with goggles looking away, stands at a fence guarding a federal courthouse as tear gas drifts by early July 23, 2020, in Portland Oregon, during another night of protest against the presence of federal agents sent by President Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city. (Jonathan Maus/BikePortland via AP)

 Jonathan Maus

I wish President Trump would just say to the mayors of Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; Chicago and New York that the death of the next child shot in their cities is on their shoulders.

Their politics is closing small businesses, ruining lives and killing our children.

Enough is enough!

James Marinos, Mason City

