Merlin Bartz: It's time to revisit 'Profiles in Courage'

It was a tumultuous time with the country bitterly divided. The president had just fired a high-ranking and much-respected United States public official and was traveling the country promoting his executive policies, in defiance of radical criticism from the opposing party and threats of impeachment from the House of Representatives.
No, I’m not describing President Trump, the firing of US Ambassador Yovanovitch, Trump rallies in key swing states, and Nancy Pelosi’s House of Representatives. The year was 1868. The president, Democrat Andrew Johnson, had fired Secretary of War Edwin Stanton months earlier despite the Tenure of Office Act. The House was controlled by Radical Reconstructionist Republicans, who promptly filed Articles of Impeachment and passed them to the Senate for trial.
From this scenario comes a chapter in John F. Kennedy’s 1955 “Profiles In Courage” book, a chapter focused specifically on Sen. Edmund G. Ross of Kansas, but also about other Republican senators, (James Grimes of Iowa being one of them), that supported the president, even though they personally despised him and were of the opposing political party. John F. Kennedy in this chapter lays out the details of the charges, proceedings and how the impeachment trial played out.
At that time, with southern states not yet readmitted to the Union, there were 54 members of the Senate (42 Republicans and 12 Democrats) and the required 2/3 majority to convict and remove from office was 36.
“James W. Grimes of Iowa, one of Johnson’s bitter and influential foes in the Senate, became convinced that the trial was intended only to excite public passions through 'lies sent from here by the most worthless and irresponsible creatures on the face of the earth.'”
I don’t mean to incite your anger but that’s a direct John F. Kennedy quote with a Senator Grimes sub-quote. And of special note is Kennedy’s notation regarding the toll that Senator Grimes’ position to acquit took on him. Two days before the impeachment vote, he suffered a paralyzing stroke.
The New York Tribune described Senator Grimes as part of a group of other such notables as Benedict Arnold, Aaron Burr, and Jefferson Davis. Attendees in the Senate visitor’s gallery taunted with a song celebrating Grimes’ death. Grimes proved the newspaper and the onlookers wrong.
With extreme courage, on May 16, 1868, four men carried Senator Grimes into his seat on the Senate floor. With the assistance of friends, Grimes rose to declare the president “Not guilty”—one of seven Republican senators who ruined their careers and reputations for defending a Democrat president they despised.
If John F. Kennedy were writing an addendum today, I suspect he would include a few paragraphs about bravery in the more recent presidential impeachment trials. President Kennedy in his “Profiles In Courage” supplement would perhaps even mention some brave Democratic senator who voted “Not Guilty” in the current trial taking place, in spite of the fact that they despise the president and are of the opposing political party!
We will just have to wait and see.
Merlin Bartz and his wife Lisa farm northwest of Grafton Iowa. He has served in government at the county, state, and federal levels, including close to 16 years representing North Iowa in the state Legislature.