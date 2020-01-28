Merlin Bartz: It's time to revisit 'Profiles in Courage'

“James W. Grimes of Iowa, one of Johnson’s bitter and influential foes in the Senate, became convinced that the trial was intended only to excite public passions through 'lies sent from here by the most worthless and irresponsible creatures on the face of the earth.'”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I don’t mean to incite your anger but that’s a direct John F. Kennedy quote with a Senator Grimes sub-quote. And of special note is Kennedy’s notation regarding the toll that Senator Grimes’ position to acquit took on him. Two days before the impeachment vote, he suffered a paralyzing stroke.

The New York Tribune described Senator Grimes as part of a group of other such notables as Benedict Arnold, Aaron Burr, and Jefferson Davis. Attendees in the Senate visitor’s gallery taunted with a song celebrating Grimes’ death. Grimes proved the newspaper and the onlookers wrong.

With extreme courage, on May 16, 1868, four men carried Senator Grimes into his seat on the Senate floor. With the assistance of friends, Grimes rose to declare the president “Not guilty”—one of seven Republican senators who ruined their careers and reputations for defending a Democrat president they despised.