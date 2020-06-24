MercyOne says thanks, and urges continued precautions: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most industries and organizations have been impacted by COVID-19, and health care is no exception.

As we take a moment to pause and reflect on our journey as a community, we appreciate the outpouring of support for our care teams during this challenging, unprecedented time. We encourage you to take a moment and help us show our gratitude to the long list of people and businesses below.

A special thank you from the staff working on our units dedicated to the treatment of our COVID patients. Your donations, notes and treats have truly lightened spirits and made such a difference.

We also want to take this opportunity to say to our north Iowa community as a whole: we are honored to serve you. And, as we celebrate the spirit of our community, it is important to remember we are not yet done with this fight. This is not a time to become complacent. While we are missing friends and family gatherings, it is imperative we all continue to be diligent in preventing the ongoing spread of COVID-19. Wear your face mask when coming to any MercyOne building and when in public places. Physical distancing and staying at home are key to slowing the spread of COVID-19.