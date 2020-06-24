MercyOne says thanks, and urges continued precautions: Letter

Most industries and organizations have been impacted by COVID-19, and health care is no exception.
As we take a moment to pause and reflect on our journey as a community, we appreciate the outpouring of support for our care teams during this challenging, unprecedented time. We encourage you to take a moment and help us show our gratitude to the long list of people and businesses below.
A special thank you from the staff working on our units dedicated to the treatment of our COVID patients. Your donations, notes and treats have truly lightened spirits and made such a difference.
We also want to take this opportunity to say to our north Iowa community as a whole: we are honored to serve you. And, as we celebrate the spirit of our community, it is important to remember we are not yet done with this fight. This is not a time to become complacent. While we are missing friends and family gatherings, it is imperative we all continue to be diligent in preventing the ongoing spread of COVID-19. Wear your face mask when coming to any MercyOne building and when in public places. Physical distancing and staying at home are key to slowing the spread of COVID-19.
MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is extremely proud of our providers and colleagues who have been working around clock to prepare our organization and to care for our community during this difficult and ever-changing situation. We remain committed to treating and defeating this pandemic.
Thank you for supporting us so generously, and a special thank you to the many businesses and organizations who donated supplies and talent to MercyOne North Iowa. (Golden Grain, Precision Manufacturing, CG Public Health, County Extension Office, Mason City Police Department, Metalcraft Inc., Main Street Mason City, Culver's, Mason City Chamber of Commerce, AutoPlus, Mason City Family YMCA, Cargill Liquid Egg Product, KFC, Mason City Schools, Alliant Energy, Henkel Construction, Woodharbor, IMT Garner, Surf Ballroom, Blazek Electric, Holcim Cement, Harbor Freight Tools, NIACC, Mason City Sunrise Rotary, Winnebago Industries, Salvation Army, NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, CERT-County Emergency Response Team, North Iowa Events Center, CLIF Bar, Dairy Queen of MC, Salvation Army, Panda Express, Iowa Corn Growers Association, LuLaRoe, PepsiCo Foodservice Jolene McClaren, Avangrid Renewables, Jan Steves, Lincoln intermediate School, RSVP of North Central Iowa, Newman Catholic Schools)
Rod Schlader, president, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center
