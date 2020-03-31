MercyOne has taken away women's options: Letter

I would like to provide some historical background to the excellent expose Ashley Stewart wrote on the decision by the Catholic Church to eliminate tubal ligations during Caesarian sections at Mercy One in Mason City.

Perhaps younger readers do not remember that, for decades, Mason City had two health care systems. In addition to Mercy, there existed a community based hospital, originally the Park Hospital, which eventually became the North Iowa Medical Center. Mercy absorbed NIMC in 1993.

I am a retired oncologist and my practice did not involve women's reproductive care. However, I was honored to be a member and eventual chairman of the Mercy Medical Ethics Committee for many years. At the time of the merger, the NIMC board members, community leaders and providers were concerned that women's health issues would not be properly addressed in a community where the only health option was a Catholic-based system. This was resolved when leaders of the Archdiocese of Dubuque compassionately took a "don't ask, don't tell" approach, not publicly condoning tubals, but allowing them to proceed. This has obviously changed.