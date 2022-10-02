MATHIS: Coming together, doing good for the common good

River City, you’re looking good and doing good work.

I’ve been fortunate to meet with community leaders, business owners and working families during my visits to Mason City on the campaign trail this month. Thank you for sharing how you are using federal dollars to fuel your economic growth and for showing me the amazing progress happening in your community.

Restoration of the Historic Park Inn kick-started a downtown revitalization that has spurred more innovative ideas, like converting a JC Penney’s in the mall into a hockey arena. It was great to meet a local entrepreneur using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to bring her downtown building up to residential fire code to supply much-needed affordable housing in the renovated apartments above her storefront.

Mainstreet businesses are the lifeblood of our communities. In the statehouse, I’ve worked to cut the red tape, ensure businesses have the capital they need and voted to cut business property tax by 10%, putting $50 million back into business budgets. I also introduced legislation to give businesses tax credits to hire Iowa workers and sponsored a bill to increase earned income tax credits to reward hard work.

Businesses of all sizes are struggling from the worker shortage, so creating an attractive community with essential services–that are high quality and affordable–is imperative to recruiting workers who will put more money into the local economy.

In addition to affordable housing, working families need affordable daycare. That’s why it was disappointing to see my opponent, Rep. Ashley Hinson, voted against ARPA which brought nearly $200 million of federal funding to Iowa child care centers. Knowing families needed tax relief, I sponsored a bill to expand the child tax credit to more families and still balanced the state budget, while my opponent in Congress voted against a tax cut for Iowa’s working families.

As I knocked on doors in Mason City and met with voters, I heard how child tax credits helped to keep more money in their wallets–but Washington still needs to do more to bring costs down. I also heard that crime was on the rise and reaffirmed by voting record of fully funding the police.

I heard from Medicare recipients who were happy that Democrats passed a bill to cap out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 per year and cap insulin at $35 per month, but were worried about the Republicans’ threat to raise the retirement age for social security or cut benefits if they took back the majority.

But the biggest concern I’ve heard about this summer–tenfold over the last 10 years of knocking doors as a state senator–is Republican efforts taking away women’s reproductive freedoms. Ashley Hinson cosponsored a complete ban on abortion without exceptions for rape, incest or when the mother’s life is at risk. Polls show the vast majority disagree with this stance, and I’m hearing just that in nearly every meeting I attend or door I knock.

Doctors are worried about being jailed for performing an abortion to save the mother’s life or even simply providing miscarriage care. Rural hospital administrators are already worried about too few OB-GYNs to deliver babies and perform basic maternal care, and this is only going to worsen the problem.

While knocking doors in Mason City, an 88-year-old Republican woman shared her memories of the dark days when abortion was illegal, and she said she will be giving me her vote November 8.

During my next trip to Mason City, I hope to meet more of you and continue these conversations about the issues important to you–even if we agree to disagree. Our democracy depends on starting to work together again, for the common good.