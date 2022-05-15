MATHIS: 'Championing Children’s Mental Health in State Senate & U.S. Congress'

It is critical the state funds mental health services for Iowans—and especially for our Children’s Mental and Behavioral Health System.

Depression and anxiety are increasing among teens. Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for Iowans between the ages of 15 and 24. Nearly one in four 11th graders said they had seriously contemplated suicide last year.

As a parent, the greatest fear you have is the death of your child and losing your child to suicide is shattering.

During my 27 years as a journalist, I covered stories of suicide and reported on kids with mental health issues who were unable to function at school. When I worked at a non-profit agency for children, I assisted professionals who worked with children who had faced neglect, domestic violence, physical and sexual abuse. As a state senator, I have been a voice for those same children who are seldom heard.

After the flood in 2008, I visited Iowa’s Capitol hoping to talk to legislators about children’s mental health issues and housing shortages affecting their families. Many legislators would not come out to the rotunda and speak with me.

I visited a Health and Human Services Appropriations meeting and watched as legislators talked about adult mental health for one hour and children’s mental health for 10 minutes. That made me mad. Mad enough to run for State Senate.

As a state senator, I firmly believe in working across the aisle to find solutions for our constituents, especially children who are suffering. That is why I serve and it is how I was able to get things done over the last 10 years.

I wrote a bill to help psychiatric patients make better decisions with their health. I created and led a task force to build the foundation for our Children’s Mental and Behavioral Health System. During the Medicaid to Managed Care transition, I worked through many cases to help my constituents get better mental health treatment and their providers paid for their service.

Iowa Republicans and Democrats have come together on mental health despite political division. We passed three bipartisan mental health bills with widespread support. In 2019, after I led a task force on children’s mental health, Governor Reynolds signed into law a bill creating the Children’s Mental and Behavioral Health System.

But now, the healthcare workforce is more strained than ever and hundreds of Iowa kids are on wait lists; some waiting months before beds are open or treatment is available. Access to mental health services is worse in rural areas, where suicide rates are also climbing.

In Congress, I will continue to champion mental and behavioral health care for all Iowans - especially our children. I will work to strengthen our critical access hospitals, increase mental health access with telehealth and incentivize mental health professionals to serve in rural and urban areas.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) walks are happening across Iowa now, please join me and show your support.

Senator Liz Mathis was elected to the Iowa State Senate in 2011, representing parts of Linn County. Mathis was a journalist for 27 years, held a teaching position at Wartburg College and worked at Four Oaks, a children’s mental and behavioral health agency. Mathis is running for Congress in the 2nd Congressional District.

