MASON CITY UPDATE: Working on our brand

The largest portion of these marketing efforts is the “This is North Iowa” campaign which is part of the Vision North Iowa plan. This campaign will be cobranded with the State’s “This is Iowa” campaign and is already producing content and a webpage to guide visitors and potential residents to the amenities of our region. The marketing will be a combination of static advertising, social media advertising, online video ads, and other ads. More information will be provided as this effort continues to take shape, but it could not come at a better time with the exciting news and progress in the region.

Another recent effort of the City to strengthen its brand was the application to receive the Bike Friendly Community designation from the League of American Bicyclists. If selected, Mason City would join a small group of cities in Iowa that has completed enough improvements, education and support networks for bicycling to earn this honor. This application was made possible through the efforts of avid bicyclists in the community and research by multiple city departments.

These types of efforts can continue to provide insight to the next steps the community can take to build a reputation for great outdoor recreation beyond the existing draw for architecture and Meredith Willson.