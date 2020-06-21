MASON CITY UPDATE: New normal includes less revenue

The city has largely returned to normal operations with some modifications to access and programming across the city departments. This is good news for recreation programs and access to various buildings like the library and museum. The arena staff is working to explore the possibility of putting ice back in so the ice sports can resume operations early. This would allow the facility to be used while COVID is limiting its use for large gatherings and performances.
On the financial side, the city continues to monitor revenues to adjust for potential reductions due to the pandemic. While property taxes, local option sales tax and road use tax have been negatively impacted, the largest revenue effect to date has been the reduction in hotel/motel tax collection. These revenues are substantially lower and will likely take time to recover. It is still very difficult to estimate the future total impact to this revenue stream because the governor’s proclamation allowed for delayed payments of hotel/motel tax and property taxes. While continued downward pressure on revenues will require action to revise the budget, the city has met all revenue projections for the current fiscal year and will likely make most budgeted revenue projections for the upcoming fiscal year. However, this statement assumes trends continue in their current direction and the pandemic doesn’t have a second wave that forces renewed closures of businesses and travel.
Capital projects are getting started throughout the town and infrastructure work is commencing at many locations. It has been a priority to maintain our proactive approach through the pandemic and, as you can see through the many contracts on council meeting agendas, city staff has worked to ensure that occurs. 2020 has been a quiet year for flood concerns, but the city is still working to address the many concerns brought to light by the flooding over the previous years. Specifically, Plymouth Road will soon be completed with a storm water discharge pipe installed under the railroad track bed near the east pond. Eastbrooke improvements are still delayed by negotiations with the adjacent property owner, but the project will be able to proceed once the property is secured. Additionally, citywide televising and improvements are occurring to the sanitary sewer system to reduce the impact of storm water on the sanitary sewer collection system.
Development continues to occur across the city with several ongoing retail, housing and industrial projects. It is a positive note to see continued investment regardless of the impact of the pandemic. New projects continue to inquire about the North Iowa region and existing projects move forward towards operation. The River City Renaissance projects will likely be able to proceed soon now that the restrictions from COVID are lifting nationwide. While the hotel was close to receiving financing approvals, the final work by the lending institutions and investor groups were held up by travel restrictions. It is likely that the required work will be completed soon and the hotel and convention center will resume progress towards construction.
May 7, 1963
April 12, 1955
May 1, 1937
Jan. 17, 2007
Sept. 2, 1941
May 3, 1998
May 4, 1955
Aug. 6, 1989
May 7, 1963
Nov. 7, 1961
Jan. 9, 1953
Nov. 9, 1942: Smallpox
Apr. 11, 1967
April 12, 1955
Nov. 18, 1999
Aug. 19, 1970
Feb. 19, 1959
Oct. 19, 1929
Aug. 23, 1938
Feb. 24, 1937
July 24, 1933
Oct. 30, 1939
Jan. 25, 1930
July 26, 1930
Jan. 28, 1956
Feb. 28, 1963
Apr. 27, 1962
Jan. 28, 1956
Jan. 28, 1989
Jan. 28, 2003
Aug. 31, 1937
Aaron Burnett is the City Administrator for the City of Mason City.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.