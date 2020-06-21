MASON CITY UPDATE: New normal includes less revenue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city has largely returned to normal operations with some modifications to access and programming across the city departments. This is good news for recreation programs and access to various buildings like the library and museum. The arena staff is working to explore the possibility of putting ice back in so the ice sports can resume operations early. This would allow the facility to be used while COVID is limiting its use for large gatherings and performances.

On the financial side, the city continues to monitor revenues to adjust for potential reductions due to the pandemic. While property taxes, local option sales tax and road use tax have been negatively impacted, the largest revenue effect to date has been the reduction in hotel/motel tax collection. These revenues are substantially lower and will likely take time to recover. It is still very difficult to estimate the future total impact to this revenue stream because the governor’s proclamation allowed for delayed payments of hotel/motel tax and property taxes. While continued downward pressure on revenues will require action to revise the budget, the city has met all revenue projections for the current fiscal year and will likely make most budgeted revenue projections for the upcoming fiscal year. However, this statement assumes trends continue in their current direction and the pandemic doesn’t have a second wave that forces renewed closures of businesses and travel.