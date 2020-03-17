MASON CITY UPDATE: City planning for coronavirus impact

Many departments and city staff members are meeting with personnel from CG Public Health, emergency management, local law enforcement agencies, emergency response agencies and other partnerships to evaluate the impact and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are sharing our planning and preparation efforts to date, discussing the roles of each organization, and identifying key concerns we have that might require assistance from each other to address during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The Emergency Operations Center has opened and a call center established between the hours of 8-4:30 pm, Monday-Friday. The numbers for this call center are 641-494-3547 and 641-494-3546. All general public inquiries related to COVID-19 should be directed to these numbers. Additionally, CG Public Health has posters available on their website (https://cghealth.com/?topic=coronavirus) for businesses and organizations to hang around their facilities.

The City’s focus in the current emergency has three prongs: