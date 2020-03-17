MASON CITY UPDATE: City planning for coronavirus impact

Many departments and city staff members are meeting with personnel from CG Public Health, emergency management, local law enforcement agencies, emergency response agencies and other partnerships to evaluate the impact and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We are sharing our planning and preparation efforts to date, discussing the roles of each organization, and identifying key concerns we have that might require assistance from each other to address during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The Emergency Operations Center has opened and a call center established between the hours of 8-4:30 pm, Monday-Friday. The numbers for this call center are 641-494-3547 and 641-494-3546. All general public inquiries related to COVID-19 should be directed to these numbers. Additionally, CG Public Health has posters available on their website (https://cghealth.com/?topic=coronavirus) for businesses and organizations to hang around their facilities.
The City’s focus in the current emergency has three prongs:
1. Funnel public information to trusted sources (Center for Disease Control, Iowa Department of Public Health, CG Public Health, MercyOne North Iowa). We have a page on the City's website for local pandemic information (https://masoncity.municipalcms.com/newsview.aspx?nid=9889&actionid=saved) this can be accessed by clicking on the link in the "Mason City Announcements" portion of the City's main webpage. This dedicated page contains links to our trusted sources to answer questions related to resident and business preparation and information about the virus itself. There is also a link to the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health page as well with a wealth of information (https://cghealth.com/?topic=coronavirus). We are relying on these public health experts to tell the public what to do; our role is to be a conduit to get their messages out so we do not provide conflicting information.
2. Protect our employees. We have previously sent out an initial email communication to employees about the basic precautions we need to encourage (covering your cough, washing hands for 20 seconds, etc.). We have encouraged all departments to increase levels of routine cleaning throughout City facilities and staff to evaluate all travel plans to protect our departments from spread due to personal travel.
We are also asking departments to evaluate the way we provide services and identify ways we can reduce interpersonal contact without affecting service levels. This includes initiatives such as ensuring forms are online and fillable instead of requiring customers to come into the office and interact with someone, reducing shared office equipment (when at all possible), and utilizing phone and video conferencing as an alternative to face-to-face meetings.
Our planning does not call for all of these precautions to take effect all at once; there are different levels of severity that we intend to use as guideposts to implement changes in procedures and practices. These guideposts are:
a. What we will do before COVID-19 arrives in Mason City or Cerro Gordo County
b. What we will do when it appears in the community
c. What we will do when it begins appearing in City employees
d. What we will do when it impacts our ability to provide services
Basic precautions and planning efforts are starting now; more disruptive precautions will wait until we know there is a higher likelihood of encountering COVID-19 in the workplace. We will also be listening to public health officials for guidance regarding when to start different levels of precautions.
More advanced precautions we are planning for could involve actions such as cancelling planned events, suspending recreation classes, moving to telephonic board and commission meetings, and so forth. There are dozens of potential actions we are exploring and considering. With each potential action, there are impacts to understand.
We are evaluating our personnel policies and collective bargaining agreements to understand how they align with the guidance from public health officials such as employees needing to self-isolate. We are also evaluating how certain actions we might take, such as offering telework, could be conducted in a manner that safeguards our IT infrastructure.
3. Continue providing ongoing essential services. The other aspect of our planning is identifying how the city will continue providing essential services in the event city employees are significantly impacted, either because large numbers contract the virus all at the same time, or because they are caring for family members who have it. If there is a severe potential for infection to city employees and the public, we will be increasingly looking to suspend non-essential services that generate interpersonal contact in an effort to preserve the health of employees.
Employees with work-related travel are considering the necessity of the travel and likelihood of contact with persons infected with COVID-19. The city has not yet prohibited nonessential work travel, but it is a potential protection measure being considered.
This situation is changing every day. Regular updates are being provided as they become available.
The most important message is to remember the priorities:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water – at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick
• Stay home when you are sick
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue
• Disinfect common areas and offices regularly