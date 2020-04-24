MASON CITY UPDATE: City budgeting process will deal with COVID-19 impact

As we move into the next Fiscal Year, the city will have to plan for the financial impacts of COVID. These budget decisions will need to be considered as certain revenues like Road Use Tax, Hotel/Motel Tax and Local Option Sales Tax are decreased and certain facilities and activities do not occur because of social distancing. The departments are already considering these impacts, but more information will need to be gathered before any amendments or recommendations can be provided to the City Council. Capital projects that depend on this funding have the potential of being postponed and some changes to services may be recommended should the pandemic continue for an extended time period. For now, the city will reallocate staff to ensure the highest level of productivity and refrain from hiring positions that are not needed with the current city services provided.

As for normal city business, Tyler Anderson was hired as the new Cemetery Manager and Randy Opheim retired from the city. We are excited about the skill set that Tyler brings to the cemetery and he has hit the ground running. It is sad to see Randy leave, but he has left the cemetery in great shape and he stated that he intends to continue working on projects and volunteering at the cemetery in the future. We all wish him a wonderful retirement!