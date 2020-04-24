MASON CITY UPDATE: City budgeting process will deal with COVID-19 impact

The last month has been dominated by COVID-19 related activities. City departments are working on coordinating: emergency response, budgeting, employee safety, grant administration, economic development, daycare resources, communication, and regional support efforts related to COVID. All of these efforts are changing the normal activities in departments and the staff is working to address these issues as promptly as possible. Even small changes such as public notices and execution of public meetings in an electronic format are time consuming and this is only one example of modifications that have been necessary to ensure continuity of operations throughout the city. Another example is that departments were able to move just under 15% of city employees to some form of telework and provide the needed technology and support to facilitate that telework. Departments have also worked to protect the remainder of employees from exposure and reduce the potential for spread of COVID in the workplace.
The Cerro Gordo Emergency Operations Center is functioning well and the city staff is assisting with these emergency response functions including the command structure, operations, the Joint Information Center, and human needs. The COVID response in the city has been well coordinated with Cerro Gordo Public Health and MercyOne and subsequently the community is prepared for what response to the pandemic is needed in the future. While plans have been put in place to respond to many eventualities, the efforts of the public to flatten the curve in the county have so far been successful and continued diligence will help ensure that the worst of this pandemic is eluded here locally.
As we move into the next Fiscal Year, the city will have to plan for the financial impacts of COVID. These budget decisions will need to be considered as certain revenues like Road Use Tax, Hotel/Motel Tax and Local Option Sales Tax are decreased and certain facilities and activities do not occur because of social distancing. The departments are already considering these impacts, but more information will need to be gathered before any amendments or recommendations can be provided to the City Council. Capital projects that depend on this funding have the potential of being postponed and some changes to services may be recommended should the pandemic continue for an extended time period. For now, the city will reallocate staff to ensure the highest level of productivity and refrain from hiring positions that are not needed with the current city services provided.
As for normal city business, Tyler Anderson was hired as the new Cemetery Manager and Randy Opheim retired from the city. We are excited about the skill set that Tyler brings to the cemetery and he has hit the ground running. It is sad to see Randy leave, but he has left the cemetery in great shape and he stated that he intends to continue working on projects and volunteering at the cemetery in the future. We all wish him a wonderful retirement!
Lastly, the city was recognized with four new awards from the Main Street Iowa organization including the “Game Changer Award” for the Mason City Arena which is one of the organization’s highest honors. This recognition comes on the heels of the announcement of achieving finalist status for the All-American City award through the National Civic League. Mason City was the only city in Iowa receiving this honor. While COVID has created unparalleled difficulty and hardship in our nation, the City of Mason City is continuing to develop and find progress on numerous fronts. The downtown is winning awards and developing new amenities like the Climb and Crawl play area, our retail is adding new businesses, the River Apartments continue to quickly take shape, and the Bushel Boy facility makes progress on its gigantic greenhouse. This drive toward building our community’s future will ensure that the struggles of the response to COVID will not derail our positive momentum that was created prior to the pandemic.
