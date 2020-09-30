Mason City schools fumble yet again: Letter

According to a story in the Globe Gazette on Sept. 26, due to the very low number of COVID-19 cases in our schools, they’ve made a decision to bring back only first and second graders to full time in school learning on Oct. 5th, and will wait 3 additional weeks to bring back third- and fourth-graders, and who knows when fifth through twelfth grades.

Tell me how this makes any sense? Our superintendent hasn’t explained the science or rational behind this decision on how it’s now safe for first and second graders to be back but not the rest of the students. It’s been broadly discussed how this hybrid learning system is failing both our children and families, and has minimal support from the teachers. Common sense dictates all the children should be back to full in classroom learning ASAP. Why doesn’t our superintendent get that?