Mason City taxpayers have been told several times that the downtown project would not raise our taxes. Any city officials care to step up and take a crack at explaining the huge assessment/tax increases many residents are getting hit with?
Why did it just get a lot more expensive to live in good ol' River City?
James Farghum, Mason City
