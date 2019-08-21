{{featured_button_text}}
Taxes
Mason City taxpayers have been told several times that the downtown project would not raise our taxes. Any city officials care to step up and take a crack at explaining the huge assessment/tax increases many residents are getting hit with?

Why did it just get a lot more expensive to live in good ol' River City?

James Farghum, Mason City

