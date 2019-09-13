{{featured_button_text}}
Lee Meleney and back porch pickers

Lee Meleney and the Back Porch Pickers Band (Steve and Connie Chamberlain, Tom Schultz), with whom he dances every third Thursday of the month.

Thanks to two wonderful young ladies, Melanie Mergen and Lisa Grouette, from the Globe Gazette, who gave of their time to listen to my story of dancing for my sister.

You girls are super great.

Lee Meleney, Mason City

