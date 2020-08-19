Mason City lucky to have variety of news outlets: Letter

Recently a letter was published bemoaning the move of KIMT to Minnesota. Mason City has been lucky to have been served by KIMT, the Globe Gazette, and several radio stations.

KIMT continues to have reporters in the city. Amy Fleming news anchor here or in Rochester continues to be a home face. Our children grew up watching Barts club house. we to are saddened by the move of the home base but are aware of the consolidation of news outlets and are thankful to have the Globe, KIMT CBS service, and several radio stations to choose from. Lucky us.