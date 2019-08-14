A person running for president said that the N.R.A. and gun manufacturers do not want background checks for gun buyers.
I'm a member of the N.R.A. and I definitely want background checks, nor do I know any member, or any other person, who does not want them. So it sounds like this is just another political lie spewed forth by someone who has no clue what they are talking about and trying to make themselves sound really good.
Also, Nancy Pelosi rants about wanting federal background checks. As far as I know, this country is already doing that, I know my background went through a very stringent check.
So, what are these people talking about? Shouldn't they find out the facts before flapping their lips?
Daniel Miller, Spirit Lake
From what I have heard most of these shooters did not have a criminal record or a record of mental illness. So would background checks do any good?
