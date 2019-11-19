{{featured_button_text}}
MacNider Art Museum

MacNider Art Museum.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

My lady friend and I attended the MacNider Iowa Craft Show in Mason City last weekend, November 9, 2019.

We were very impressed with the quality and uniqueness of the entries, although, it looked as if there was enough space to display even more items.

We were also a mite surprised at how few folks from the public were in attendance. Perhaps the paper could feature it more in depth. Or perhaps the MacNider could have served wine, something which is pretty much mandatory in Minnesota where our blood requires a minimum amount of alcohol to stay warm.

Congratulations to all the Iowa artists! We'll be back next year.

John Hurd, North Mankato 

