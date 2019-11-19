My lady friend and I attended the MacNider Iowa Craft Show in Mason City last weekend, November 9, 2019.
We were very impressed with the quality and uniqueness of the entries, although, it looked as if there was enough space to display even more items.
We were also a mite surprised at how few folks from the public were in attendance. Perhaps the paper could feature it more in depth. Or perhaps the MacNider could have served wine, something which is pretty much mandatory in Minnesota where our blood requires a minimum amount of alcohol to stay warm.
You have free articles remaining.
Congratulations to all the Iowa artists! We'll be back next year.
John Hurd, North Mankato
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.