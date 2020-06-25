Lytle: What is more 'thuggish' than police brutality?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George Floyd. Breonna Taylor. Rayshard Brooks. Elijah McClain. The second you commit the latest name and face to memory, another heartbreaking case begs to not be forgotten. The bodies pile up and the headlines blur together. The crisis is bigger than you can imagine; for every story covered there are five untold and unheard.

Righteously so, America has taken to the streets in protest. In a momentous international effort we saw the largest civil rights movement in history as demonstrations took place in every state and across the globe. How has our nation’s police departments responded to this exercising of our First Amendment right? Look no further than the 40-plus civil rights lawsuits cities are facing as peaceful protesters are shot with rubber bullets and bean bags at lethal ranges, or being maced and tear gassed, or beaten by batons. People are suffering from severe injuries and even dying.

Children, journalists, and medics are being targeted. There are even reported sightings of use of military-style tactics on civilians.