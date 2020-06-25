Lytle: What is more 'thuggish' than police brutality?

George Floyd. Breonna Taylor. Rayshard Brooks. Elijah McClain. The second you commit the latest name and face to memory, another heartbreaking case begs to not be forgotten. The bodies pile up and the headlines blur together. The crisis is bigger than you can imagine; for every story covered there are five untold and unheard.
Righteously so, America has taken to the streets in protest. In a momentous international effort we saw the largest civil rights movement in history as demonstrations took place in every state and across the globe. How has our nation’s police departments responded to this exercising of our First Amendment right? Look no further than the 40-plus civil rights lawsuits cities are facing as peaceful protesters are shot with rubber bullets and bean bags at lethal ranges, or being maced and tear gassed, or beaten by batons. People are suffering from severe injuries and even dying.
Children, journalists, and medics are being targeted. There are even reported sightings of use of military-style tactics on civilians.
On June 21, the Globe Gazette published an opinion piece by Barbara Hovland, decrying looters and rioters. The piece was entitled "Thugs used protest as shield for looting, violence." It was a shock to read such an insensitive headline only days after Juneteenth, a day celebrating black liberation. Hovland did not remark on the harrowing rates of police brutality that have led to communities feeling so enraged, so hurt and desperate that a riot would break out. There was no mention of this nation’s history of racial profiling, excessive use of force, failed reforms, confirmed KKK activity within police departments, etc. Instead, we hear the familiar racially charged use of "thug" to dismiss dissenters and make them out to be senseless criminals. Who is acting more thuggish than the police? How can you watch a man being slowly killed over the course of nearly 9 minutes in the street and decide that any backlash is inexcusable, especially considering that much of the violence dealt is by police?
It is time to demand accountability. It wasn’t just one bad cop that murdered George Floyd. There were three bad cops standing there, a whole department backing them, and a union for them to hide behind. Not to mention a precedent set that police can literally get away with murder if they play their cards right. To focus on property damage when faced with the grotesque reality of white supremacy carried out by law enforcement is immoral and irresponsible. Police officers being endangered in their chosen field of work is not comparable to black people being senselessly murdered for the color of their skin. Derailing from this issue is disgusting. If you truly care about a just and peaceful nation, police brutality would be more concerning than looting.
Hovland said near the end of her column “this tragic and senseless killing by a bad cop should bring change. Positive change.” How idealistic it is to declare that breaking the law should bring about change. Perhaps she and I do not live in the same reality. It is a wonder that she can look at this latest of hundreds of cases of police violence and think, "Ah yes, THIS one should bring change" when historically none of them have.
Tahmyrah Lytle is co-president of the group Mason City Coalition For Justice and Equality.
