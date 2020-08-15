You have permission to edit this article.
Looking for sports heroes of yesteryear: Letter
Looking for sports heroes of yesteryear: Letter

There have been so many outstanding high school athletes back through the years.

I am working on a research project and paper to remember North Iowa's high school sports heroes from Mason City, Newman Catholic, Belmond, Britt, West Hancock, Buffalo Center, North Iowa, CAL, Charles City, Clear Lake, Corwith Wesley, Forest City, Garner, Hampton, Hampton Dumont, Klemme, Lake Mills, Manly, North Central, Nora Springs, Northwood Kensett, Central Springs, Osage, Rockford, RRMR, Rockwell Swaledale, Sheffield Chapin, St. Ansgar, Thompson and Ventura.

I am looking for information on boys and girls all-state picks or individuals who won state titles, and teams that won a state championship between 1970-2000.

If anyone has information about those individuals or teams, please let me know.

You can send your information to me at ozzieohlonemanthinktank@gmail.com.

Ozzie Ohl, Mason City

