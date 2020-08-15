Looking for sports heroes of yesteryear: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There have been so many outstanding high school athletes back through the years.

I am working on a research project and paper to remember North Iowa's high school sports heroes from Mason City, Newman Catholic, Belmond, Britt, West Hancock, Buffalo Center, North Iowa, CAL, Charles City, Clear Lake, Corwith Wesley, Forest City, Garner, Hampton, Hampton Dumont, Klemme, Lake Mills, Manly, North Central, Nora Springs, Northwood Kensett, Central Springs, Osage, Rockford, RRMR, Rockwell Swaledale, Sheffield Chapin, St. Ansgar, Thompson and Ventura.

I am looking for information on boys and girls all-state picks or individuals who won state titles, and teams that won a state championship between 1970-2000.

If anyone has information about those individuals or teams, please let me know.

You can send your information to me at ozzieohlonemanthinktank@gmail.com.

Ozzie Ohl, Mason City

