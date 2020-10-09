Long-time Republican will vote for Biden: Letter

I am a Republican, and have been an active member of the Republican party my entire life, working in many campaigns, and running for office once myself. In high school, I worked going door to door for Nixon, and campaigned for Gov. Ray, starting in his first campaign in the primary. I served on both the Worth and Cerro Gordo Republican central committees severing for a time as co-chair in Worth County. I have always voted Republican in presidential elections as well as elections for the senate, Congress, and governor, with the exception of Congressman Steve King.

In 2016, for the first time I did not vote for a president, as I could not bring myself to vote for any of the candidates. President Trump won, and the last four years proved my worst fears. President Trump has proved to me he is not a fiscal conservative. He did get tax cuts passed, but there have been no spending cuts to balance them and the deficit keeps growing. We have ended up with an egomaniac whose only objective is to have crowds worship him as he spews lies and hate. He has failed in basic duties such as getting a budget passed by Congress, and to provide clear leadership in dealing with the crisis caused by the covid virus.