Any direction one travels in Mason City these days there is road construction or building construction. While this can be frustrating, I am thankful I live in a place where roads are maintained and improved and where progress is evident.
I am also thankful for a beautiful, peaceful place to escape to right here in Mason City. That place is Arthur J Gerk Arboretum on 22nd Street Southeast. It has paved walking paths around labeled trees, wild flowers and prairie grasses, and comfortable benches for resting. It is well maintained and a great place to walk.
Thank you Mason City!
Vel Mondahl, Mason City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.