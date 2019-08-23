{{featured_button_text}}

Any direction one travels in Mason City these days there is road construction or building construction. While this can be frustrating, I am thankful I live in a place where roads are maintained and improved and where progress is evident.

Planting for the future.jpg

Alternative School students Adrian Ries and Halley Johnson put a tree in a hole in the Arthur J. Gerk Arboretum in this May 2012 photo. 

I am also thankful for a beautiful, peaceful place to escape to right here in Mason City. That place is Arthur J Gerk Arboretum on 22nd Street Southeast. It has paved walking paths around labeled trees, wild flowers and prairie grasses, and comfortable benches for resting. It is well maintained and a great place to walk.

Thank you Mason City!

Vel Mondahl, Mason City

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments