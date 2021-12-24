Your property could be affected next: LETTER

Former Gov. Branstad sent a letter to 15,000 landowners urging support of Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed pipeline. If granted a permit, it would carry hazardous CO2 across Iowa and other states.

For Branstad to be involved appears a conflict of interest, since he appointed 2 of the 3 members of the Iowa Utilities Board, the governmental body that will either grant or deny the pipeline permit application.

It’s a case of "the pot calling the kettle black" when Branstad says that people resisting the proposal are making "wild claims." Despite claims to the contrary in their proposal, Summit CEO Rastetter has already been quoted as saying that EOR [Enhanced Oil Recovery] is possible. Actually, it's highly likely, as this pipeline would end near the North Dakota oil fields; a short extension puts the pipeline into the fields where it could be used for EOR. Same can be said for Navigator pipeline, going in the opposite direction across the state, ending in Illinois. But, research has shown that for every one ton of CO2 used in EOR, it CREATES one-and-a-half tons of more CO2!

If a landowner signs an easement agreement, they no longer control what happens to that part of their property, nor will future owners. At any time, that easement could be sold to anyone...even China.

If the first pipeline is permitted, there will be dozens of others. Currently, Navigator (a company based in Texas, guess where that revenue will go) wants a permit; there’s requests for an anhydrous ammonia pipeline (another Texas company); and numerous other pipelines in the wings.

Iowa will look like that old game of Pick-up Sticks, criss-crossed in multiple directions by pipelines carrying hazardous materials. If not affecting your property right now, you could be next...or next door. Remember that.

Kathy Carter, Rockford

