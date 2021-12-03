You can't steal 'nice': LETTER

On Nov. 7, 2021, the Globe printed a column by John Skipper. In that column, Mr. Skipper questions the concept of "Iowa Nice." Among other things, Mr. Skipper implied that we stole that slogan from the State of Minnesota.

John, I disagree (respectfully, of course). The accolade "nice" cannot be stolen. Or purchased. Or self-proclaimed. It has to be earned. This is why "Iowa Nice" caught on but "Minnesota Nice" did not. (I'm sure I'll hear from our Minnesota friends about this. I'm also sure that their comments won't be nice.)

I read in John's column the comments of a native Iowan who wrote, "Iowa are generally complacent white people who would rather avoid conflict than take courageous stands on righteous issues." How about that? We're so nice, it's disgusting. It's interesting that this native Iowan moved out, all the way to Virginia.

Speaking of Virginia, I know only one person from Virginia. She's very nice. No surprise! She moved to Iowa. That's nice.

Steve Pearson, Hampton

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.