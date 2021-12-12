 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

You are not Mohawks and never will be: Letter

  • 0
Open forum - Dianda

Mason City resident Constance Dianda holds a sports section of the Globe Gazette, which featured a story about the high school's football team during the 2021 season, as she states her opposition to dropping the Mohawk as the school's mascot.

 Lisa Grouette

I am Mohawk, or more accurately Kanienkehaka, the people of the land of flint. The use of Native people and my people in particular for the amusement and entertainment of non-Native people in the form of a school mascot is a racist act. It is about entitlement and a complete disregard for the people whose name, images and culture you have taken, twisted and now claim for your own. What would possess a town in Iowa to obsess over this is beyond me and my people. YOU ARE NOT MOHAWKS! You never were and never will be.

The Mason City School Board was correct to put an end to this and lining up a few thousand white people to demand its return will not make this right. You are embarrassing yourselves and your school. I know there are certainly good people here and it’s on you to stamp out this attempt to reverse what schools, universities and professional sports all over the US and Canada have come to realize. Using Native people for mascots is wrong! This practice needs to be tossed in the dust bin of shameful history right along side blackface.

John Kane, Cattaraugus Territory of the Seneca Nation via Perrysburg, New York

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ted Cruz is a hypocrite: LETTER

Ted Cruz is a hypocrite: LETTER

Mr. Cruz (Sen. Ted Cruz): Women in the military is a good idea, “It should be their choice” to fight and die for their country.

You can't steal 'nice': LETTER

You can't steal 'nice': LETTER

On Nov. 7, 2021, the Globe printed a column by John Skipper. In that column, Mr. Skipper questions the concept of "Iowa Nice." Among other thi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News