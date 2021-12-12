You are not Mohawks and never will be: Letter

I am Mohawk, or more accurately Kanienkehaka, the people of the land of flint. The use of Native people and my people in particular for the amusement and entertainment of non-Native people in the form of a school mascot is a racist act. It is about entitlement and a complete disregard for the people whose name, images and culture you have taken, twisted and now claim for your own. What would possess a town in Iowa to obsess over this is beyond me and my people. YOU ARE NOT MOHAWKS! You never were and never will be.
The Mason City School Board was correct to put an end to this and lining up a few thousand white people to demand its return will not make this right. You are embarrassing yourselves and your school. I know there are certainly good people here and it’s on you to stamp out this attempt to reverse what schools, universities and professional sports all over the US and Canada have come to realize. Using Native people for mascots is wrong! This practice needs to be tossed in the dust bin of shameful history right along side blackface.
John Kane, Cattaraugus Territory of the Seneca Nation via Perrysburg, New York