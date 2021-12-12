You are not Mohawks and never will be: Letter

I am Mohawk, or more accurately Kanienkehaka, the people of the land of flint. The use of Native people and my people in particular for the amusement and entertainment of non-Native people in the form of a school mascot is a racist act. It is about entitlement and a complete disregard for the people whose name, images and culture you have taken, twisted and now claim for your own. What would possess a town in Iowa to obsess over this is beyond me and my people. YOU ARE NOT MOHAWKS! You never were and never will be.