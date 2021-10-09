Worth County just announced it's closed for business: Letter

Renewable energy development is critical to the vitality of rural Iowa, but the Worth County supervisors recently took a step backward. As executive director of the Iowa Conservative Energy Forum, I feel it’s important to give a voice to the farmers and landowners who may be too fearful of retaliation from local opposition groups threatening their property rights.

By refusing to approve a development agreement on a wind energy project where all participating farmers had already volunteered their land, the supervisors made a clear statement that they support urban sprawl in their county more than the interest of their farmers.

The rationale was used that they need people to move to Worth County, yet the simple truth is new job creation and industry, like wind energy, helps bring people back to rural Iowa. The additional tax revenue can also pay for infrastructure and quality of life amenities that younger generations and migrating families are seeking, while also helping to keep family farms in the family through a consistent revenue stream.

The proposed ordinance is an effective ban on any future wind development, which sends a message that Worth County is closed for business. The county does not have ordinances on other types of development, which leads one to believe they’d rather pave over their prime farmland than help preserve it through smart conservation practices like renewable energy development.

It’s important to note that from 1982 to 2017, Iowa permanently lost 413,800 acres of cropland largely due to urban sprawl, including 251,900 acres of prime farmland.

Making the best decisions for their own land is a fundamental right for farmers and a development agreement would not just pave the way for new revenue, but also prevent unnecessary tax dollars spent on developing new and restrictive government regulations.

Nick Boeyink, Bondurant

