You have probably heard a lot about climate change lately. Is it real? Is it responsible for the extreme temperature and storm changes we have been experiencing? Is it caused by people? Is there anything that can be done to correct it?
If you want to learn about climate change, there is a is a local organization, Citizens Climate Advocates here in North Iowa. The organization is focused on educating the public and decision makers about the dangers of climate change and offering potential solutions. CCA is making presentations to local groups and organizations, promoting renewable energy and other non-carbon emitting energy sources as well as working at the local, state and national levels to enact policies to address climate change.
Citizens Climate Advocates has 360 members. Members receive a monthly newsletter containing information about climate change and the current activities of the organization. It also holds monthly meetings on the second Saturday of each month where members learn and share the progress being made by CCA.
Citizens Climate Advocates is a member of an international organization called Citizen Climate Lobby. CCL is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization with 548 local chapters, of which eight are in Iowa. CCA is the local chapter in north central Iowa, meeting in Mason City. We are working to make changes.
If you are interested in having a program or in joining the CCA, you can send an inquiry to dhof0613@gmail.com. There are no membership dues and members can participate at their own pace.
If you are concerned about climate change, Citizens Climate Advocates may be for you.
Robert Cole, Mason City
