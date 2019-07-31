{{featured_button_text}}

I had a bad moment hurrying out of Affordables on July 9. I left my blue umbrella with a duck's head on the handle in the cart. The next day I went back to Affordables. One of the young men that worked there saw me with my umbrella in the cart, but it was not in the store when I came in to get it back.

So, who has my umbrella?

I would sure like to have it back. It was bought after a rainfall in about 1994 or 1995, so I've had it a long time. It wasn't my only umbrella, but it was my favorite.

I've read in the letters to the editor about flowers taken off graves; it happened to a grave we decorated, someone wanted the flowers. How sad that it happens. It's almost like stealing candy from a child. We adults are sometimes trusting like a child and then we find out we need to be vigilant.

Thank you for the opportunity to write this.

Erma Petersen, Mason City

