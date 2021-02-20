Why restrict vaccine distribution?: Letter

The Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia's and Governor Kim Reynolds' policy to withhold Covid-19 vaccine to counties not meeting an 80 percent distribution target fails to promote the Iowa we hold so dear.

In her 2021 Condition of the State address, Governor Reynold took great care to applaud the dedication of our health care workers across the state and the Iowa spirit of “overcoming adversity together.” (2021 Condition of the State)

Now, in the deep of winter, on the edge of getting our most vulnerable citizens vaccinated, why would the governor of Iowa use the power of her office and her departments to enact policy that hinders vaccine distribution rather than work collaboratively with our local health heroes? When did government become about not pooling resources to help each other?