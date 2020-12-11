Why not have in-person worship: Letter

In response to Tracy Smith’s letter published Dec. 6 in the Globe-Gazette, it is appropriate for Christians to gather at times of crisis. The Bible states in several places to fear not and trust God. The churches that I am aware of that are having in person worship are practicing social distancing with mask wearing. Many churches have eliminated long-time practices and events. Why is it OK to go to a store but not a church? Not everyone has a computer or smart phone. If one chooses to attend a properly organized worship service to express gratitude, be thankful, and celebrate life, that is their decision. Thank you to the pastors trying to reach out and help others during this crisis.

Some of us have occupations, I am a grain and cattle farmer, that require more activity and involvement other than sitting at a computer screen. I am thankful for those support services such as food processors, feed suppliers, veterinarians, fuel suppliers, mechanics, parts stores, hardware stores, truck drivers as well as medical professionals that assist people, like my neighbors and I, produce so that there is an ample supply of food at the grocery store of your choice.