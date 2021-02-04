Why must we compete for vaccines?: Letter

As the ticking of the clock brought me closer to the starting time to sign up for a Covid-19 vaccination for my neighbor, I felt like a bird of prey waiting among other predators to swoop down on a rabbit that would probably get away. I hated the sensation of competition, because, in this case, the race was against other seniors, some of whom might have their chance of dying increased by the fact that I'd beaten them in the race for an appointment.

Could the health department please find a less nerve-wracking way to distribute vaccination appointments?! Could they perhaps create a list of names to draw from at random of currently-qualified county residents who've notified the county of their desire for a vaccination? This seems a much better way of doing things when the supply of vaccine is limited. If the county picked from a pool of names, people who want a vaccination could just wait to find out if they'd been lucky this time. No one would feel that it was up to themselves to beat their fellow citizens in a race to the door.