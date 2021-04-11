 Skip to main content
Why did my assessment go up so much?: Letter
We received a letter from the city auditor yesterday. I could not believe what the land value was. We have a postage stamp size yard. I would like some clarity on how they value our property. It seems like a lot of people got these notice and they raised the value quite a bit. Why do this in a year when many have been struggling because of loss of work. Who is this new assessor?

Mary Hermanson, Mason City

