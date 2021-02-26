Why did I get a parking ticket now?: Letter

Well, I thought that the whole issue of alternate side parking and when the writing of tickets was appropriate had been resolved several years ago. I was very much mistaken. Today, Wednesday, February 24th, 2021, I stopped by my house on my lunch hour. I was in front of my house for no more than 5 minutes and when I came out I had a ticket for violation of the alternate side parking ordinance. As of today, there is no snow on the streets. The plows aren't out. The temperature is above freezing. What impediment to safety was I creating?

All winter the city has robo-called residents to let them know when alternate side parking is in effect and when it is has been removed. I have gotten several such calls over the past snow events this winter. It is a good system that makes enforcement of the laws applicable at the time they are needed yet removes the penalty after the need is over. The handing out of tickets at this time is unnecessary and only creates ill-will between the city and its residents. It is a simple matter really, When plows are out, tickets are written. When plows are in no tickets are written. Why cannot our city leadership grasp this?