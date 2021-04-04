Why can't we have flower boxes?: Letter

I hope everyone will show their displeasure to the Elmwood Cemetery Board for deciding we could no longer have flower boxes or anything else on our loved ones graves.

They have ruled, 3 things can be left on graves.

An eternal light, a flag of the US and flowers in the vases for the ones who are lucky to have permanent vases. Oddly enough all three items can be purchased in their office.

Everything uniform, nothing personal.

We should just be able to leave the things that bring us comfort, and gives us a way to keep doing things for them.

We have been able to have items in regulation-sized flower boxes for as long as I can remember.

My dad has been there for 11 years, and all that time he's had special things to honor him.

Our mom passed this last November.

So just as we were grieving and trying to find special things to leave with Mom, they vote we can't have them anymore.