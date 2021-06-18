Why aren't we recycling at the arena?: Letter

The community’s new arena is certainly magnificent, and we can be proud of it. However, while attending a recent event at the arena, I was disappointed to see that the bottles and cans are not recycled but discarded into the trash. Not only is this ecologically unsound, but the amount of money thrown away over time is certainly significant.

I have looked into the issue further, and have been told a few reasons why this continues to happen. “It is not cost effective to recycle them” or “there is no place to store the recyclables” and “beer drinkers are not concerned about recycling” All these issues can be overcome. I understand that a least one organization has offered to put containers for collecting recyclables in the arena, with the money going to the Humane Society. That’s a step in the right direction. Yes, people sometimes have a hard time getting motivated to recycle. However, we have to educate, and teach them to recycle as we did with the community. Perhaps an announcement at every event reminding people to recycle, and also the use of the big screens.