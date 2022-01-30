 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Why are we fighting for Ukraine?: LETTER

  • 0

Sen. Joni Ernst should think of her constituents as she makes decisions on an aggressive attitude toward Russia.

What interests do we actually have in Ukraine? As with other warlike stances by elected officials, further thought and consideration for long term consequences should be considered. Look at past decisions concerning U.S. intervention abroad, most of them disasters.

I have to wonder what kind of environment is in D.C. that drives these people to look at taxpayers and servicemen as mere chessmen with unlimited resources for their deadly games.

Let's not forget that in 2014 Ukrainians elected a president who wished to align with Russia (no longer the USSR) rather than the EU. Barack Obama, with help from National Security Advisor Victoria Nuland, promptly orchestrated a coup throwing out their elected leader. So here we are milking the American people again. Billions of dollars in weapons being sent to Ukraine.

For what?

Fritz Groszkruger, Dumont

US. Sen. Joni Ernst

Ernst

 US. Sen. Joni Ernst
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stop coddling our students: LETTER

Stop coddling our students: LETTER

I am writing to express my strong opposition to the effort to undermine public education in Iowa. I am a graduate of Mason City High School an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News