Why are we fighting for Ukraine?: LETTER

Sen. Joni Ernst should think of her constituents as she makes decisions on an aggressive attitude toward Russia.

What interests do we actually have in Ukraine? As with other warlike stances by elected officials, further thought and consideration for long term consequences should be considered. Look at past decisions concerning U.S. intervention abroad, most of them disasters.

I have to wonder what kind of environment is in D.C. that drives these people to look at taxpayers and servicemen as mere chessmen with unlimited resources for their deadly games.

Let's not forget that in 2014 Ukrainians elected a president who wished to align with Russia (no longer the USSR) rather than the EU. Barack Obama, with help from National Security Advisor Victoria Nuland, promptly orchestrated a coup throwing out their elected leader. So here we are milking the American people again. Billions of dollars in weapons being sent to Ukraine.

For what?

Fritz Groszkruger, Dumont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.