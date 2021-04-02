Why are trains still so slow: Letter

Broken promises about rail road crossings.
We were told the trains would go through Mason City fast without blocking the crossings for at least 30 minutes to one hour at a time.
All we've seen is yellow bars on the street. What's the hold up?
Kay Bessman, Mason City
