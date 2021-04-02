 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Why are trains still so slow: Letter
0 comments

Why are trains still so slow: Letter

{{featured_button_text}}
Union Pacific Train Intersection 2 (copy)

Union Pacific trains sit idle near the railroad track crossing south of 19th Street Southwest on South Pierce Avenue in Mason City in 2017. 

 CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette

Broken promises about rail road crossings.

We were told the trains would go through Mason City fast without blocking the crossings for at least 30 minutes to one hour at a time. 

All we've seen is yellow bars on the street. What's the hold up?

Kay Bessman, Mason City

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News