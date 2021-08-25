When did we all become focused only on ourselves?: Letter

Iowa has joined 8 states to legally ban mask mandates in schools, despite the safety recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Governor Reynolds states “some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures-- children wearing masks in school--into political disputes for their own political gain.” “Choice,” “Freedom” and “Personal Responsibility” are catch phrases Gov. Reynolds used during the pandemic to inflate the value of our individual rights and freedoms, while deflating the collective responsibility to public health safety inherent in the free choices we make. I’m not sure when we all became so focused on ourselves and forgot about our neighbors, friends, coworkers, families and, yes, strangers.

I agree we all have choices. In the case of COVID-19, the right one is vaccination and universal masking, including in school. Choosing to remain unvaccinated, unmasked, and not masking children in school places everyone at risk. If you make the choice not to be vaccinated, or make that choice for your child, the default responsibility is to protect others. That means masking-up.