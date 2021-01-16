When can we forget history?: Letter

Alas for my country. How long must we be at each others' throats? Be so divided?

Isaiah 32:8: "But the noble man makes noble plans, and by noble deeds he stands."

Are there any noble men in Washington, D.C.?

Just Trump who continues to scheme and plot to remain president when the country has fairly voted him out.

Labels of liberal, conservative, fundamental, radical, Republican and Democrat are causing more chaos than stability. We are on the edge of a chasm and about to fall.

Concentrate on better things.

William Barclay: "There is a time to remember history and a time to forget history. When history is remembered as an inspiration it is good; when history is remembered as a means of maintaining divisions it is a curse."

Curse.

Steve Russell, Clear Lake

