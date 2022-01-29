 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's next for the Iowa GOP?: LETTER

Mason City GOP event

Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann (center) hosts an interview-style chat with Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Florida senator Marco Rubio at a private event in Mason City in August 2021.

 Lisa Grouette

Is the Iowa GOP planning to have book burning events or witch trials?

Jim Farghum, Mason City

