We've made immigration a crisis: Letter

The immigration crisis is one because we've made it one. How: an inadequate system short on immigration agents, lawyers, and judges; spending money on a partial wall that is broken, blown down, climbed over, tunneled over, droned over; embassy staffs not doing enough with asylum cases for people in danger; not negotiating with countries being fled; and past actions supporting corrupt governments and interfering in elections.

The opposites address what is needed: expansion of the immigration system, enabling better working embassy staffs, and working with governments to fix their own issues. We also need non-profit agencies like World Vision to assist new arrivals with education, housing, job finding. Churches and communities need to get involved in helping people as they did when Southeast Asians came. Those at the border need food, clothing and access to health care, and more. Yup, fixing it will cost money - but so does not acting.

We know there are jobs - vegetable farms, meat packing companies, restaurants and hotels are short staffed. These typical entry level jobs aren’t the only ones. BUT it is essential to be sure employers are providing fair housing, working conditions, health care benefits, and fair wages. Too many have simply exploited them. It’s not just entry level jobs available. A recent job fair in the state had more employers show up than job seekers.