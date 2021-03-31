West Hancock school board stood her ground on masks: Letter

Summer of 2020 the board worked on their "return to learn" plan for in person learning. At the August 2020 board meeting, some community members spoke on the importance for students and staff to wear face masks while in the school buildings, on buses and at school events. One mother spoke about her special needs child, the risks COIVD posed not only to her child but any other student or staff with other health risks, and how potentially deadly COVID could be to them. The board minus one decided not to use face masks. Rene was always alone on her Island, and consistently voted with science and the medical experts, the lone vote in favor of mask usage. The board, other than Rene, granted future masking/unmasking decisions to the superintendent. I asked the superintendent what criteria he would use to determine when to mask or unmask. He was not able to give me any specifics.