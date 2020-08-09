We're exhausted: Letter

The genius of political, societal mind control is based on exhaustion. If you pull back, you're uninformed while criminal politicians destroy with impunity. If you stick with it, you're misinformed by criminal politicians messing with your brain/emotions. For the faint at heart, they're doomed to conform. For the rest, they're dubbed a title they might not deserve. Objective? Chaos, malice, hate, rage and crime purposely created to distract from the truth and because humans are imperfect, most fall for it at least for a period of time in which the damage is done and a new normal is established. This is not progression. This is regression. If you're a mental health professional, this is a phenomenal case study opportunity. If you're a criminal, the same is true. To HATE based, solely, on what we're told is the most negligent action imaginable until that's replaced with needing to be right without accuracy. THAT is shameful. I'm spent.